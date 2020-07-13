Jamuna Group Chairman Nurul Islam Babul dies of Covid-19

Jamuna Group Chairman Nurul Islam Babul died of Covid-19 on Monday afternoon while undergoing treatment at a city hospital. He was 74.

He was tested positive for Covid-19, a severe acute respiratory illness caused by a new strain of coronavirus.

Babul, also the owner of Bangla newspaper the Daily Jugantor, was undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, Babul’s wife Salma Islam, also a Jatiya Party MP, confirmed to media.

Jamuna Group is one of the largest Bangladeshi industrial conglomerates. The industries under the conglomerate include textiles, chemicals, leather, motor cycles, consumer products, media, and advertisement.