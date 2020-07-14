Covid-19: Bangladesh witnesses spike with 3,163 new cases; 33 more die

The health authorities on Tuesday announced the detection of 3,163 new coronavirus cases in the span of 24 hours and recovery of 4,910 people.

With this, the total number of recovered patients rose to 103,227 in the country.

Since March 8, Bangladesh detected 190,057 Covid-19 patients.

The death tally climbed to 2,424 on Tuesday as 33 more people lost their lives in the last 24 hours.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin.

Country’s coronavirus testing labs carried out tests on 13,453 samples in the last 24 hours.

The detection rate of new patients on Tuesday has been recorded at 23.51 percent.

Against the total number of detected cases, the recovery rate is 54.31 percent and the mortality rate is 1.28 percent in the country.