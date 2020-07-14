Jamuna Group Chairman Babul laid to rest

Noted industrialist of the country and Chairman of Jamuna Group Nurul Islam Babul was laid to rest at the Banani graveyard in the capital on Tuesday afternoon, after being awarded a guard of honour.

He was laid to eternal rest following his namaz-e-janaza held on the premises of Jamuna Future Park Mosque after Juhr prayers.

Babul, a successful entrepreneur, died of coronavirus around 3:40pm on Monday while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital.

On June 14, Babul was admitted to the hospital after he tested positive for coronavirus. He had also been suffering from severe kidney ailments.

Babul set up Jamuna Group in 1974. He was also the owner of Bangla newspaper the Daily Jugantor and television channel Jamuna TV.