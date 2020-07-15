Biman, Novoair sign deal to carry each other’s passengers

The national flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines and one of the country’s private airlines Novoair signed a special re-protection agreement (SRA) on Wednesday for carrying each other’s passengers on domestic routes.

As per the agreement, both the airlines will carry passengers to each other’s domestic destinations in the incident of flight disruptions or delay while passengers connecting international destinations will also be benefited under the SRA.

Biman’s Deputy General Manager Mohammad Ali Osman Noor and Novoair Head of Marketing and Sales Mes-bah-ul Islam inked the agreement on behalf of their organizations at Balaka Bhaban, the national carrier’s headquarters in the capital.

Biman’s Managing Director and CEO Mokabbir Hossain and Managing Director Novoair Mofizur Rahman and senior officials of both airlines were present.

They hoped that passengers of both carriers will be highly benefited under the agreement.