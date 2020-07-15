Covid-19 in Bangladesh: 1 in 4 found infected in 24 hrs

The daily Covid-19 infection rate in Bangladesh has spiked to 25.23 percent as the country is struggling to control the deadly virus with its major cities and towns, including Dhaka, registering high numbers of cases.

The country’s health authorities on Wednesday confirmed the detection of 3,533 new patients after conducting 14,002 tests in the last 24 hours that means one in every four tests was found positive.

The total number of cases since March 8 has increased to 1,93,590 on the 19th week of the infection. Against the total 9,80,402 tests carried out, 19.75 percent has been confirmed as Covid-19 positive.

During the period, another 33 patients lost their lives to Covid-19, raising the death tally to 2,457 in the country. The mortality rate is now 1.27 percent.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Additional Director General Prof Dr Nasima Sultana revealed the information at its daily health bulletin broadcast from Mohakhali.

She mentioned that another 1,696 people have recovered from coronavirus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,05,023. “The recovery rate in the country is now at 54.25 percent.”

As of Wednesday, more than 1,200 patients in Dhaka division died from coronavirus.

Among the new deceased, 27 were male and six female patients. “Their age analysis says, one was below 10 years, three were aged between 31 and 40, five between 41 and 50, 10 between 51 and 60, seven between 61 and 70, five between 71 and 80 and two between 81 and 90 years,” she said.

Sixteen patients died in Dhaka division, seven died in Chattogram division, two died in Rajshahi division, five in Khulna division and three more died in Rangpur division during the period.

“So far, 1224 patients died in Dhaka division, 633 in Chattogram, 127 in Rajshahi, 138 in Khulna, 110 in Sylhet, 89 in Barishal, 80 in Rangpur and 56 in Mymensingh division,” Dr Nasima said.