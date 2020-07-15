Not mass transport, goods vehicle to remain suspended for 9 days during Eid: Khalid

The government has announced that vehicles carrying goods will remain suspended for nine days before and after Eid-ul-Azha but mass transport will be available during this period.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said this after a meeting on ensuring safe journey of home-bound people at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

At the beginning of the meeting, Khalid said that public transport will remain shut down. But after the meeting, he changed his statement.

Only goods-laden vehicles will be shut for nine days, he added.

Vehicles carrying sacrificial animals and daily necessities will remain out of restrictions, said the state minister.

While responding to reporters, he said that initially it was proposed to shut the public transports in the meeting but later the authorities decided to shut the goods carriers only.

The state minister said launch and ferry services would remain normal in compliance with the health rules. There will be no compromise in hygiene issues.