Bigg Boss 14 to kickstart in September

Reality show Bigg Boss will be back with its next season in September.

As per sources, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be back to host Bigg Boss 14, which will be shot in Filmcity. While contestants have always experienced a lockdown-like situation, this time makers will play around with the theme extensively, and have activities around the same.

A source shared with indianexpress.com that the team recently signed the contract with Salman. Talks are already on with television actors like Nia Sharma, Vivian Dsena, Jasmin Bhasin, Alisha Panwar, Shekhar Suman’s son Adhyayan Suman and MTV face Aarushi Dutta.

“The season will have a mix of celebrities and semi-known faces. Once they come on board, they would have to be in quarantine for a given period before entering the Bigg Boss house. With a lot more medical tests and insurance involved, the makers have already started the process,” added the source.