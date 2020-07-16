Covid-19 in Bangladesh : More 39 die, 2,733 test positive, 1,940 recover in last 24 hours

Bangladesh on Thursday saw the detection of another 2,733 coronavirus patients in 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 196,323.

During the period the country registered death of 39 new victims which increased total number of fatalities to 2,496.

Health authorities reported that another 1,940 people have recovered from the disease in a day, taking the total number of recoveries to 106,963.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin.

In the last 24 hours, 77 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 12,889 samples.

The detection rate of new patients on Thursday has been recorded 21.20 percent while the overall rate of infection since March 8 is 19.76 percent.

Against the total number of detected cases, the recovery rate is 58.48 percent and the mortality rate is 1.27 percent in the country.

Dr Nasima highlighted that so far, 1971 male and 525 female died from the deadly disease.