SAARC regions: No death reported in Bhutan

Bhutan has recorded no death in SAARC regions at 14:20 pm till Thursday (Bangladesh Time), according to latest data from worldometer.

So far, a total of 84 coronavirus infected patients have been detected while six are active cases in the country, the source said.

India is the hardest-hit country in the regions with 24,935 deaths and 613,820 recovery from 970,596 cases.

Pakistan is the second worst-hit SAARC country with 5,426 deaths and 178,737 recovery from 257,914 cases.

Bangladesh is the third worst-hit country in the regions with 2,457 deaths and 105,023 recovery from 193,590 cases.

Among other COVID-19 affected countries in the SAARC regions, Afghanistan has gone up to 1,094 deaths from 34,994 cases, Nepal 39 deaths from 17,177 cases, Maldives 14 deaths from 2,831 cases, Sri Lanka 11 deaths from 2,674 cases, worldometer reported.