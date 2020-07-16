Tourist guide found dead in Sylhet

Sylhet Office : A tourist guide was found dead at Jaflong in Sylhet’s Gowainghat Upazila on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Saddam Hossain, 30, son of Hatem Ali of Kalinagar village. He was a professional tourist guide and photographer.

Alamgir Hossian, a cousin of the deceased and also general secretary of Jaflong Tourist Guide and Studio Owners Association, said Saddam left home around 8am as his regular practice.

Later, locals spotted his wounded body in the Green Park area of Jaflong in the afternoon and informed the police.

Md Abdul Ahad, officer-in-charge of Gowainghat Police Station, said they on information went to the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

“A blood-stained knife was recovered from the scene. We’re trying to uncover the truth,” he added.