West Indies opt to bowl; Root, Broad back for England

File Photo

West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and opted to field first in the second Test match at Manchester.

England have made four changes to their side. Joe Root, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran replaced Joe Denly, James Anderson, Mark Wood, and Jofra Archer. West Indies, on the other hand, have gone in with an unchanged playing XI.

Playing XIs

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad.

West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.