Covid-19 in Bangladesh : More 51 die, 3,034 test positive, 1,762 recover in last 24 hours

National Desk : Bangladesh on Friday saw the detection of another 3,034 coronavirus patients in 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 199,357.

During the period the country registered death of 51 new victims which increased total number of fatalities to 2,547.

Health authorities reported that another 1,940 people have recovered from the disease in a day, taking the total number of recoveries to 108,725.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin.

In the last 24 hours, 77 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 13,407 samples.