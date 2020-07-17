Fake Covid-19 certificates: JKG chief Dr Sabrina put on two-day fresh remand

A Dhaka on Friday placed JKG Health Care Chairman Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury on a two-day fresh remand in connection with a case filed over issuing fake Covid-19 test reports.

Metropolitan Magistrate Masudur Rahman Rahman passed the order after Hasnat Khandakar, an inspector of Tejgaon Police Station and also the investigation officer of the case, produced her before the court with a five-day remand prayer.

Earlier on July 13, Sabrina was placed on three-day remand in the same case filed with Tejgaon Police Station.

Police arrested Dr Sabrina, about three weeks after the scam came to light, on July 12.

Meanwhile, the health ministry suspended Sabrina from the post of registrar doctor at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases for violating rules in the same day.

On June 24, police had arrested her husband and JKG Chief Executive Officer Ariful Chowdhury and four others for their alleged involvement in issuing fake Covid test reports.

Four cases have already been filed against JKG Health Care on various charges including fraudulence.

Earlier on July 11, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) cancelled the permission for JKG Health Care to collect samples over allegations of irregularities and corruption.