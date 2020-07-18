No additional train for Eid; without ticket none will be allowed in stations: minister

Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan today said fencing projects were underway at stations so that no one can enter without tickets.

The minister said this while inspecting the Airport, Joydebpur, Tongi and Narsingdi stations.

The minister also inspected the platform renovation work of the Airport Railway Station and the construction work of the boundary of the station.

Later, he visited Joydebpur Railway Station in Gazipur.

Talking to reporters there, the minister said there would be a double line from Joydebpur to Ishwardi and Jamalpur.

Besides, work is underway on the 4th line from Dhaka to Tongi and double line from Tongi to Joydebpur.

Replying to a question, the minister said number of trains won’t be increased on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. Operations will continue as is now, he added.