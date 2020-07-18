Don't Miss
UK plans to distribute millions of free coronavirus antibody tests

UK plans to distribute millions of free coronavirus antibody tests

British ministers are making plans to distribute millions of free coronavirus antibody tests after a version backed by the UK government passed its first major trials, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported late on Friday.

The fingerprick tests, which can tell within 20 minutes if a person has ever been exposed to the coronavirus, were found to be 98.6% accurate in secret human trials held in June, the newspaper https://bit.ly/32qIpt3 reported.

It added the test was developed by Oxford University in partnership with leading UK diagnostics firms.