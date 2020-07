Abdul Awal Khan, assistant organising secretary of Bangladesh National Party, died from Coronavirus infections at a hospital in the capital on Monday afternoon.

He was 56.

Awal Khan breathed his last at Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Mohakhali’s Sheikh Russell Gastroliver Institute and Hospital in Dhaka while undergoing treatment.

BNP chairperson’s press wing member Shairul Kabir confirmed this information to media.