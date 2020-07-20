Deer cub rescued in Sreemangal

Moulvibazar Correspondent : Being chased by locals, a deer cub entered into 48 BGB Sector headquarters in Sreemangal of Moulvibazar on Monday.

The cub, a species of Indian Muntjac or Barking Deer, was also injured while trying to save life from human.

Later, members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) rescued it and handed over to Bangladesh Banayaprani Sheba Foundation.

The director of the foundation Sajal Deb said it is a male Indian Muntjac or Barking Deer (Maya Harin) and all possible steps were taken to give proper treatment to the cub.