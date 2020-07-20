Garment workers to get Eid bonus by Monday next

The bonus for the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha will be given to the garment workers by Monday next. Besides, half of the salary of the running month will be paid to them by July 30 and the rest will be paid at the first week of the next month.

The decision was taken in a tripartite meeting among government, owners and worker leaders on Monday.

It was also decided that the bonus of other sectors will be given by July 25 as per the previous decision.

State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian presided over the meeting held at her office at Bijoynagar in the city while BGMEA President Dr Rubana Huq was present as the representative of the owners’ side.

The meeting was attended by Jatiya Sramik League President Fazlul Haque Mantu, Sramik leader Advocate Delwar Hossain and Kamrul Islam, among others.

The previous tripartite meeting, however, took decision to pay bonus within July 25 in all sectors, including garment sector.

Mentionable, Eid-ul-Azha is likely to be celebrated in the country on July 31 subject to moon sighting.