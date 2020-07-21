24 hurt as bus plunges into ditch in Sunamganj

At least 24 people were injured when a bus carrying them plunged into a ditch at Janigaon area of Lakhanshri union under Sadar upazila of Sunamganj on Tuesday morning.

The identities of the injured persons could not be known yet.

The accident took place around 10:30am when the driver of the vehicle lost control over the steering.

Confirm the news, Sunamganj fire service’s Station Officer Newton Das said a team of divers from Sylhet and two units of Sunamganj Sadar and South Sunamganj fire services worked till 1:20pm and rescued the people.