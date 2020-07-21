Don't Miss
Home / Business / Coronavirus: Above-inflation pay rise for almost 900,000 public sector workers in UK

Coronavirus: Above-inflation pay rise for almost 900,000 public sector workers in UK

Almost 900,000 public sector workers, many of whom have fought on the front line against coronavirus, are to get an above-inflation pay rise.
Doctors, teachers and police officers are among those who will receive salary increases of up to 3.1% in 2020/21.

The Treasury said the cash would come from existing departmental budgets.

The chancellor said the workers made a “vital contribution” to the country, but Labour said the rise would not make up for years of real-terms cuts, BBC reported.

More than 300 NHS workers have died in England alone after contracting coronavirus, many doing so while caring for patients.

Not all settlements will be UK-wide.

Teachers in England, and dentists and doctors across the UK, will see the largest increases at 3.1% and 2.8% respectively
Police, prison officers and National Crime Agency staff in England and Wales will be given a 2.5% rise in pay, while members of the armed forces across the UK will get 2%

Members of the judiciary and senior civil servants across the UK will also see their pay topped up by 2%.