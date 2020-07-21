ECNEC approves 6 projects involving Tk 1,136cr

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday has approved 6 projects worth Tk 1,136.84 crore. Of this, the government will provide Tk 1,028.51 crore and foreign loans and grants will be Tk 108.30 crore.

The approval came at the meeting held at the NEC Conference Room with ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

Ministers and secretaries of the concerned ministries were present in the NEC conference room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital and Prime Minister and Planning Minister MA Mannan joined the ECNEC meeting through video conferencing from Ganobhaban.

After the ECNEC meeting, the Planning Minister gave details through a zoom meeting.

The Planning Minister said, “Tuesday’s ECNEC meeting approved six projects – ‘Khulna Shipyard Road Widening and Development (First Amendment)’ project under the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, ‘Road widening (Z-1061) (Land Acquisition) (First Amendment) of Langalband-Kaikartek-Nabiganj District Highway from Langalband to Minar Bari; project under Road Transport and Highways Division, three projects of the Ministry of Water Resources are: ‘Re-excavation of Titas River (Lower Titas) in Titas and Homna Upazilas of Cumilla District’, ‘Protection of Erosion of Right Bank of Jamuna River in Sadar and Sundarganj Upazilas of Gaibandha District’ and ‘Char Development and Settlement Project-Bridging (additional funding) (BWDB part) project and ‘Increasing Crop Intensity in Greater Mymensingh Region’ project under the Ministry of Agriculture.”

Agriculture Minister Md Abdur Razzaque, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Zahid Maleque, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Sahab Uddin, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, among others, joined the meeting from the NEC conference room.