Shahabuddin hospital’s MD Faisal, assistant director Abul Hasnat on 5-day remand

A Dhaka court has placed managing director of Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital Faisal Al Islam, assistant director Abul Hasnat and storekeeper Shahriz Kabir on a five-day remand each in a case filed on charges of running unauthorised COVID-19 tests in the hospital.

Metropolitan Magistrate Ashek Imam passed the order after police produced them before the court seeking a seven-day remand each on Tuesday.

Earlier, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) handed Faisal, a son of the SMCH Chairman Md Shahabuddin, over to Gulhshan Police Station.

The elite police unit arrested him from Banani’s Sweet Dream Hotel after initiating a case against Faisal and two others on Monday.

The others accused in the case are the hospital’s Assistant Director Abul Hasnat and Storekeeper Shahriz Kabir, who were arrested during the raid amid allegations of unapproved coronavirus tests at the private facility on Sunday.

The RAB, led by Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam, raided Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Sunday amid allegations of unapproved coronavirus test at the private facility.