Anti-Corruption Commission grills MP Papul’s wife

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Wednesday interrogated independent lawmaker Mohammad Shahid Islam Papul’s wife lawmaker Selina Islam and his sister-in law.

ACC deputy director Mohammad salahuddin interrogated selina Islam and her sister Jesmin Aktar from 10:00am to 11:30 am at the Commission’s Headquarters in Dhaka.

ACC director (public relations) Pranab Kumar Bhattacharjee confirmed this.

On June 7, the Criminal Investigation Department in Kuwait arrested Papul on the charges of human trafficking and money laundering.

The Bangladeshi MP also been accused of bribing the government officials in Kuwait by giving them five luxury cars, so that he could obtain manpower contracts for the company he runs there.