Covid-19: Bangladesh sees 2,744 new cases, 42 more deaths

Bangladesh on Wednesday confirmed 42 more deaths from the novel coronavirus and 2,744 new cases of infection testing 12,050 samples in the last 24 hours.

With this, the death toll from the deadly virus rose to 2,751 and the number of total infections stood at 213,254.

Additional Director General of Health Directorate Professor Dr Nasima Sultana made the disclosure during a virtual briefing today.

The Health Ministry data show 1805 patients have been cured from the infection, putting the total recovery to 1,17,202.

The health authorities have tested 12,050 samples acroos the country in 80 laboratories.

As the country has been recording a high number of Covid-19 cases in recent weeks, even after the number of tests had gone down, the government on Tuesday ordered its citizens to wear masks whenever they go out of homes to limit the transmission of coronavirus.

Global coronavirus situation

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases reached 14, 959,031 on Wednesday with over 616,764 deaths, according to the tally of US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December late last year in Wuhan. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared it a pandemic on March 11.