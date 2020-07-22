Shah Rukh Khan’s Bungalow Mannat under wraps

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s sea-facing mansion, Mannat, has been covered with plastic sheets due to the ongoing monsoon. A picture of the structure has caught the fancy of fans on social media.

Some followers are also busy speculating why the actor has covered his house with plastic. “Today’s picture of Mannat! Fully covered with plastic. What’s happening? Any guesses?,” tweeted another fan. Taking to Twitter, SRK penned a thank you note for his fans. “Don’t know when my passion became my purpose and then turned into my profession. Thank you all for so many years of allowing me to entertain you. More than my professionalism I believe my passionalism will see me through many more years of service to all of you. 28 years and counting. [sic]”

Mannat is one of the most popular tourist destinations of Mumbai, where you can almost always see a bunch of diehard Khan fans hanging around, clicking selfies near the gate hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. The superstar is spending the lockdown at home along with his family, Mid-Day reported.