200 Japanese participants join Bangladesh webinar to drive investment

Over 200 Japanese private sector participants have joined a webinar organized by Bangladesh to attract Japanese investments.

The ‘Dialogue to Drive Japanese Investments in Bangladesh’ was jointly organized by the Prime Minister’s Office, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) today, said a press release.

The advantages and facilities available in Bangladesh were highlighted by top policymakers and Japanese businesses.

Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation, Marubeni Corporation and Honda have actively participated in the outreach effort.

Prime Minister’s Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman delivered the welcome speech while Principal Coordinator (SDG Affairs) of Prime Minister’s Office Zeuna Aziz, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki, BIDA Executive Chairman Md. Sirazul Islam and BEZA Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury, among others, spoke on the occasion.

Salman F Rahman said the strength and stability of Bangladesh’s economy and political leadership is undoubted.

“We are very grateful to be considered as a destination for more Japanese investments,” he added.

He urged Japanese businesses to take advantage of Bangladesh’s high corporate profitability, business-friendly policies, massive domestic market and strategic access to key markets across the world.

Ito Naoki urged Japanese investors to explore the diverse investment opportunities available in Bangladesh.

IFC Tokyo’s Chief Investment Officer Hiroshi Jinno moderated the event.

Country Manager of IFC Wendy Werner and Chief Representative of JICA Bangladesh Hayakawa Yuho joined the dialogue and discussed the initiatives to support private sector in Bangladesh.

Besides, the Japanese companies and leading conglomerates, representatives of Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also present.