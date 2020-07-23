A Safari Park will be made in Moulvibazar : Shahab

Moulvibazar Correspondent : Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Mohammad Shahab Uddin today said the initiative to build a safari park at Lathitila in Juri upazila of Moulvibazar district has been taken with the consent of the Prime Minister.

The minister was speaking as the chief guest at the online inauguration of distribution of grant checks among the critically ill from his optional fund and fund of Department of Social Services, from his residence in Dhaka, said a release.

Saying that the ministry is working on the Safari Park project, he said that appropriate steps would also be taken to develop Hakaluki haor and avail ‘Cable Car’ service near Madhabkund waterfall.

“The government has been helping helpless people in various ways during this difficult time of Coronavirus pandemic. Although today’s optional fund and grant amount from the Department of Social Services is not much, but still, it is a reflection of the sincerity and goodwill of the government,” the minister was quoted as saying.

Shahab also said that the flood victims will get relief very soon.

He urged everyone to plant more trees to save lives and maintain a livable environment, and said, “Trees protect us from natural calamities including flood or drought and provide timely financial assistance.”

The minister called upon all to wear masks to prevent coronavirus and maintain social distance, added the release.

Juri Upazila Parishad Executive Chairman Al Imran Ruhul Islam presided ceremony.

Juri Upazila Parishad Chairman MA Moeed Faruk, Juri Upazila Awami League President Badrul Hossain and Upazila Parishad Women Vice-Chairman Ranjita Sharma were present, among others, during the ceremony.

Checks of grant of Tk 4 lakh three thousand from the optional fund of Md. Shahab Uddin MP, were distributed to 8 persons and 74 organizations and checks of Tk 4.5 lakh from the fund of Department of Social Services were distributed among 9 terminally ill people.