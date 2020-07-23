Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam made new DGHS DG

Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, a professor of surgery at Dhaka Medical College, has been appointed as the new director general (DG) of the Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS).

A gazette notification of the Health and Family Welfare Ministry confirmed this information on Thursday.

The government made the appointment as Prof Dr Abul Kalam Azad resigned from the post of DG amid a series of scams related to COVID-19 tests.

Azad has been facing intense criticism since March, when COVID-19 struck Bangladesh and gave rise to the scandals in the health sector.