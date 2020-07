Regent Hospital chairman Mohammad Shahed Karim has been handed over to Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) for investigation.

Detective Branch (DB) of Police handed him to the elite force according to the approval given by the home ministry.

Shahed was in DB custody for the last five days after a Dhaka court placed him on remand for 10 days for interrogation.

There are more than 20 cases are filed against Shahed and police will investigate all of them.