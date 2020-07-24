11 tea workers injured as tractor overturn in Kamalganj

The injured are Balai Goyal, Kamlakant, Rajan Roy, Nitai Goyal, Ranjan Das, Jugesh Bikiana, Raj Banshi and Ishaq Mia. Among the injured, five were admitted to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital and six others to Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex.

Thirteen tea workers were going to their workplace by tractor in Patrakhola tea garden. At the junction of Section 12 of Patrakhola Tea Garden, the tractor overturned while taking a sudden turn. Eleven of the 13 tea workers were seriously injured. Being informed, other tea workers rushed to the spot and rescued them and took the injured to Kamalganj Upazila Complex.

Later, six seriously injured people were sent to Moulvibazar 250-bed hospital. The remaining five were admitted to the Upazila Health Complex.

Kamaluddin Upazila Health Complex doctor Samsuddin Ahmed said the injured are being treated at the hospital.