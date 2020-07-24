Clash at DMCH, health services hampered

The health service activities of the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital have been hampering due to a clash between two groups of staff of the hospital took place on Friday afternoon.

Police have been deployed in the emergency department to avert any untoward incident.

Sources from DMCH told ‘daily sun’ that two groups of staff locked into a clash centering dead body business at the hospital which left at least four persons injured.

A physician of the DMCH, who wishes to remain anonymous, told ‘daily sun’ that the employees of Dhaka Medical are so powerful that even doctors are helpless to them. Many employees among them are owners of private clinics and diagnostic centres.

They don’t even care about the difference between doctors and employees and engage in various misdeeds. As a result negative perceptions about doctors are spreading among general people, he added.