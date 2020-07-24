Rosna Mortuza Joins NHS As Chief Diversity Officer

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

London: The NHS has announced the appointment of Rosna Mortuza who will be joining as the new Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer on 27 July for the blood and transplantation service of NHS (NHSBT).

This is an important new role, designed to ensure that equality, diversity and inclusion are woven into the fabric of NHSBT. In it, Rosna Mortuza will be responsible for leading a multi-year programme of work and supporting the organisation deliver. She has a strong track record of leading and delivering transformational change across a range of sectors, including 10 years in the NHS. Her first role in the NHS was as the Associate Director of Equalities and Diversity at Tower Hamlets PCT. Tackling inequalities in the workforce and in health outcomes has been the hallmark of everything she has done since.

Prior to joining NHSBT, Rosna Mortuza was Director of Implementation for the International Consortium of Health Outcome Measurement (ICHOM), an independent charity founded by Harvard Business School. She led collaborations and delivery with international governments, industry and global partners including Danish Regions, Roche and Heart Foundation Australia to drive improvement in healthcare systems and patient outcomes.

Outside of work, Rosna Mortuza has also served eight years as a Trustee on the Governing Board of The School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London.

On her appointment she said, “I’m really looking forward to joining NHSBT in this new and exciting role. My priority will be to work with the organisation as a whole to drive improvement in diversity and inclusion within the workplace and health outcomes.”

Betsy Bassis, Chief Executive said, “I am delighted to be welcoming Rosna at this important time for our organisation as we work to become a more diverse and inclusive organisation. Rosna is an inspirational leader and, with her on board, I hope we will be able to accelerate our efforts to make NHSBT a great place to work for everybody, regardless of their race, gender, age, disability or sexual orientation..”

Katie Robinson, Director of Strategy and Transformation said, “I’m really excited to be welcoming Rosna to NHSBT. She brings with her a wealth of experience in leading change in the NHS. Her passion for diversity and inclusion will help us to drive the change we want to see in making NHSBT a great place to work. In doing so, this will help us to save and improve even more lives.”