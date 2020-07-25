Coronavirus: Pfizer vaccine shows promising results after Oxford

As the number of cases hit a new high every day, the past week saw some promising developments from top medical minds who have been toiling hard to develop a vaccine to fight the pandemic.

After Oxford-AstraZeneca’s positive clinical trial results, American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer was the latest one to announce observatory data from the phase I/II trial of its novel COVID-19 vaccine, BNT162b1, which it is developing in partnership with German biotech company, BioNTech.

On July 20, Pfizer spokespersons reported that they had seen positive data in their early trials conducted in volunteers who had been dosed with the experimental vaccine in Germany. The same observations had been seen in participants who were dosed in American centres earlier.

It was also reported that the experimental vaccine was able to elicit a strong T-cell response, which was able to spike up the production of antibodies to fight and ward off the novel coronavirus in a host body.

The pharma giant, in collaboration with the German company, has introduced four vaccine candidates, which have been devised out of messenger RNA (mRNA) format and target antigen which would be tested on volunteers to identify the most viable and suited vaccine of the four. Out of the four, while three potential vaccines contain nucleoside-modified mRNA, the other one contains self- amplifying mRNA.

An agency report mentioned that the study conducted in Germany involved 60 healthy volunteers with the vaccine-induced virus-neutralizing antibodies given in two doses, in-line with previous results from an early-stage U.S. trial. The dosage was also well-tolerated, the study, which is still to be peer-reviewed said. It was also seen that just like the Oxford vaccine, Pfizer’s dose did not lead to serious side-effects in the patients, marking it safe for use.

With an aim to expedite work on the novel vaccine, Pfizer plans to launch a wide-scale study in the coming weeks, wherein close to 30,000 participants will be tested. The vaccine candidate is currently in phase II of its testing.

Seeing the promising developments, US officials have already signed a pact with the company to get first access to the vaccine under testing. However, the pharma company has already set a price cap for its vaccine, which, experts say will impact how other companies price their vaccine in the near future.

Pfizer has secured a deal worth $1.95 billion to manufacture over 100 million for $20 a dose, before 2020, if they meet approvals. The company’s representatives have said that the pricing has been done after monitoring previous flu doses and attending to public health needs during times of crisis.

Pfizer’s $20 (roughly, Rs. 1496) will set a precedent for its competitors to manufacture and cap the price of their vaccine in a similar fashion. Oxford, which has signed a deal with Serum Institute of India (SII) to ramp up production has said that they are working on keeping the tab of their experimental vaccine economical and affordable so that it reaches all countries. SII CEO, too said that they are hopeful of keeping the price under Rs. 1000, which is just a bit lower than Pfizer’s offering.