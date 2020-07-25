Police seek 3-day remand for Aparajita International’s Sharmin

Police have requested the court for a 3-day remand to grill Sharmin Jahan, proprietor of Aparajita International, in a case filed for supplying fake N95 masks to BSMMU’s Covid-19 isolation unit.

She will be produced in a Dhaka court on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Earlier on Friday, Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested Sharmin Jahan from the capital’s Shahbag area after BSMMU Proctor Prof Syed Mozaffar Ahmed filed a case against her with Shahbagh Police Station on Thursday night.

According to sources, Sharmin is a member of Awami League’s Central Sub-Committee on Women and Children.

Previously, she was a leader of Chhatra League during her studentship at Dhaka University’s Department of Islamic Studies and at Netrokona College.

She currently works as an assistant registrar at the DU registrar office.