Responsibility for corruption in health sector does not lie with govt only: New DG Health

Newly-appointed director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam has said all have to be honest individually instead of blaming the government only for corruption in the health sector.

Responding to a question of a journalist and before taking charge as the DG of DGHS, he made the remark after paying tribute at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at road no. 32 in Dhanmondi in the capital on Saturday morning.

Dr Khurshid Alam said, “The corruption would not be prevented if we do not become honest personally. We all are responsible for corruption. If we point finger at the government on corruption issue, it would be foolishness because we all are also the part of this corruption.”

Prof Dr Khurshid Alam has been appointed as the DG of DGHS as Prof Dr Abul Kalam Azad resigned from the post amid a series of scams related to Covid-19 tests.

A government order on Thursday asked Prof Dr Khurshid Alam to take responsibility as the DG Health.