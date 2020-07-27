28 officials of DGHS transferred

The government on Monday transferred some 28 officials of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) from their current positions and workplaces amid ever increasing criticisms over irregularities and mismanagement in the country’s health sector.

A gazette notification signed by Director (administrtion) of DGHS Dr Belal Hossain has been issued in this regard.

The move came a day after newly-appointed Director General of DGHS Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam took charge of the office.

The concerned officers have been asked to join the new posts by 12 pm on July 28.

Of the employees, eight were transferred to Dhaka Airport Health Office and 20 were transferred to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital.