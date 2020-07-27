Cabinet clears Madrasah Education Board Bill, 2020

The Cabinet on Monday approved the draft of the “Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board Bill, 2020″ to replace a 1978 ordinance in this regard.

The approval came at the Cabinet meeting held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The Prime Minister joined the meeting from her official residence Ganobhaban through a videoconference, while other cabinet members were connected from Bangladesh Secretariat.

“According to the Article 28 of the proposed law, there’ll be (legal) protection of the activities the Madrasah Education has so far done since 1978. The activities would be considered as done under this (proposed) law and no activity (of the previous time) can be challenged as illegal,” said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam at a press briefing.

He said two important changes brought in the bill as the employees of the board were declared as public servants and their retirement age fixed at 60 years like all other education boards.

In December last, the Cabinet approved the bill in principle bringing some amendments to the existing Madrasah Education Ordinance, 1978 as the Supreme Court declared all the laws made during military regimes illegal.

The cabinet also approved the draft of an agreement to be signed between the government of Bangladesh and Lumbini Development Trust of Nepal to set up a Buddha Temple at Lumbini in Nepal with the finance of Bangladesh.

Some 71.43 percent of the cabinet’s decisions have so far been implemented in the April to June quarter. Out of the 28 decisions, 20 decisions have been implemented while remaining eight decisions are being implemented, said the Cabinet Division.