No evidence of ancient university but could be a trade centre: Archaeologists on Moulvibazar site

Archaeologists have not found any evidence of the existence of Chandrapur University in Kulaura and Juri upazila of Moulvibazar till yesterday.

Dr Md Ataur Rahman, the regional director of the Department of Archaeology, said this while talking to journalists after the second day of survey in Sagarnal Dighirpar area of Juri upazila.

The five-member team headed by Dr Md Ataur searched and surveyed the fields and collected some signs of antiquities there.

“After on-site inspection, the delegation is of the opinion that there is no evidence of any old university in the area,” he said.

But any ancient civilisation, business centre or blacksmith centre could have existed in the area, he also said.

Meanwhile, a local resident of Sagornal area of Juri handed over some glass beads, believed to be 2,500 years old, to the delegation of Department of Archaeology yesterday.

The glass beads are very old and resemble those found in Narsingdi’s Wari-Bateshwar ruins, said Dr Md Ataur Rahman, adding that those need further examination.

The glass beads were found in the house of Jagdish Chandra Sharma who had found those around 20 years ago during renovation of an old pond.

“The stones and beads were found in a small pot. We kept those because they look beautiful,” said Prabhasini Mohanta, headmistress of Sagarnal Government Primary School and wife of Jagdish.

Today, on the third and final day of the search, the delegation will inspect and survey the hilly areas in the western part of Rajnagar Panchgaon union and Indreshwar area.