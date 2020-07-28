Covid-19: Death toll reaches 3,000-mark in Bangladesh

Bangladesh on Tuesday saw the detection of another 2,960 coronavirus patients in 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 229,185.

During the period the country registered death of 35 new victims which increased total number of fatalities to 3,000.

Health authorities reported that another 1,731 people have recovered from the disease in a day, taking the total number of recoveries to 127,414.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin.

In the last 24 hours, 81 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 12,714 samples.

The detection rate of new patients on Tuesday has been recorded 23.28 percent while the overall rate of infection since March 8 is 20.15 percent.

Against the total number of detected cases, the recovery rate is 55.59 percent and the mortality rate is 1.31 percent in the country.