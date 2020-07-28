Mirror Desk:

Shazada Pervin Saju’s book ‘Amar Ainaghar’ is about the story of her life.This is the author’s second book. The story of the author’s life, the mixture of emotions and reality, leaving all the problems behind the success stories have come up in the book.

The author says, ‘the purpose of my writing is that all the girls like me who have been pushed at the beginning of life, have faced various problems, wants to stand up but they don’t have the courage. You can go ahead if you want. So the plan has to be taken from the beginning. You have to deal with any situations without thinking of life as a dream. Believe me, start today. Decide what you want to do first and then start walking. You will reach the goal. Keep up the patience and honesty.”

This book is just like a mirror and reflection of my life and I have told my stories through this mirror, she added.

The book ‘Amar Ainaghar’ has been published by Barsha Dupur Prakashani. The cover of the book is by Abu Hasan. Earlier, the author’s first book of poetry was published at Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2020. Student Wage publishes the book.