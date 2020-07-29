Coronavirus death toll in the UK rises by 83 to 45,961

Coronavirus deaths in the UK have gone up by 83 to 45,961, amid warnings of a second virus peak.

The fatalities were of patients who tested positive for Covid-19 in hospitals, care homes and the wider community, as of 5pm on Tuesday.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been more than 56,400 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The government also said in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Tuesday, there had been a further 763 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases.

Overall, a total of 301,455 cases have been confirmed.

England

NHS England confirmed 14 new hospital deaths of people who tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the region to 29,317.

Patients were aged between 55 and 90 years old and all but two (aged between 55 and 77 years old) had known underlying health conditions.

Wales

There were five new deaths of people who tested positive for coronavirus, with fatalities in the country rising to 1,554, Public Health Wales announced.

There were 32 new positive coronavirus lab test results, taking the total confirmed cases in the country to 17,223.

Scotland

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announce there were no new coronavirus deaths for the 13th day in a row, keeping the total toll at 2,491.

But, there were 22 new cases of patients who tested positive for coronavirus, taking the country’s total cases to 18,580.

There are 260 patients with confirmed coronavirus in hospitals in Scotland with two in intensive care.

Northern Ireland

No further deaths have been recorded with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said, leaving the total number of people who have died at 556.

Another nine positive cases have been noted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases in the region to 5,930.