Ex-MP Nurul Haque passes away

Former Member of Parliament (MP) Advocate Sheikh Md Nurul Haque, elected three times from Khulna-6 constituency, died at a hospital in the capital on Wednesday afternoon.

He breathed his last at 2:00 am while undergoing treatment in Dhaka.

Sheikh Monirul Haque, elder son of the deceased, confirmed the death of his father to media.

According to family sources, he came to know the positive result for Covid-19 on July 9. Later, he was taken to Dhaka for better treatment as his condition deteriorated.

Nurul Haque tested negative for coronavirus on July 23.