Government extends holiday of educational institutions till August 31

The government has extended holiday of educational institutions of the country till August 31.

All kinds of educational intuitions will remain closed till August 31, said a notification of the government on Wednesday signed by Md Abul Khayer, public relations officer of the Ministry of Education, reports our correspondent.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni came up with the decision earlier. Education Ministry and Primary and Mass Education Ministry jointly fixed the date of educational institutions’ holiday after holding necessary discussions.

Earlier, the holiday of the educational institutions was extended till August 6. The holiday has been extended again due to lack of improvement in the situation of coronavirus or Covid-19.

Sources concerned informed that the government is working to concise the syllabus as part of the preparation to reopen academic institutions in upcoming September. And keeping mind on the lessons, the syllabus of the students might be revised based on their age and year of study (class).

Country’s all kinds of educational intuitions have been closed for four months due to coronavirus pandemic. Even, this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination has not yet been started due to spread of Covid-19.