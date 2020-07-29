Polythene factory sealed off, fined Tk 2 lakh in Sylhet

Sylhet Office : A mobile court sealed off an unauthorised factory in Khadim Nagar area under Sadar upazila of the district and fined Taka two lakh for producing polythene illegally.

A joint team of the District Administration, Department of Environment (DoE) and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have conducted the drive and sealed off the factory.

The mobile court, led by Executive Magistrate Md. Mejbah Uddin, conducted a sudden raid in the area around 8 am and fined the unauthorised polythene factory Taka two lakh for allegations of illegal production and distribution.

“A large number of polythene and raw materials for making polythene were seized during the drive and we have fined the factory under Bangladesh Environment Conservation Act,1995,” said the Executive Magistrate Mejbah Uddin.