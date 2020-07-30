TV doctor Dr. Amir Khan reminds us of the ways we can celebrate Eid-al-Adha safely

GP, television doctor and author Dr. Amir Khan features in a new video for the government which acts as a reminder on how to celebrate Eid-al-Adha safely.

In the film which was shot at the iconic East London Mosque and London Muslim Centre, Khan, who is known for his lead role presenting Channel 5’s GPs Behind Closed Doors reminds us of the latest guidance; groups of up to two households, which is defined as those people we live with, can meet in a home, or six people outdoors meaning that celebration get-togethers can still be arranged. Everyone should observe strict hand hygiene and observe social distancing, even in other people’s homes.

Dr Khan said: “Everyone should be able to celebrate important religious festivals and Eid-al-Adha is no exception. This year, whether it is hosting smaller gatherings than we are used to, attending prayers at Mosque whilst adhering to the new-look guidance or of course connecting with friends, family and those in our community virtually, the most important point for us all to remember is that there are lots of ways we can make Eid special.”

With all of this in mind, Hena Ahmed, a member of the community who features in the short film said: “Eid-al-Adha will be different this year, but this won’t stop us from marking the occasion. I’ll be having a barbeque with my children in the garden and although it’s very rewarding to go to the Mosque when you can, I’ll be praying at home.”

Nusaiba Mohammad Timol, an entrepreneur, social influencer and member of the community who also features in the film said: “We’ll be having a small gathering of five with my husband’s parents and whilst it’ll be a little bit sad because we won’t get to do our Eid hugs and see our extended family and friends, it’s more important that we stay protected and safe.”

For those who decide to visit one of the many Mosques which have opened for prayer and communal worship, we are reminded to follow the guidance, whether that is using booking systems and NHS Test and Trace, adhering to changes to access routes or staggered entries and wearing face coverings.

Asad Jaman, Head of Assets and Facilities at the East London Mosque and London Muslim Centre who appears in the film said: “We’re delighted we can welcome the community to the Mosque this Eid. The most important aspect is the safety of our worshippers and that’s why we’ve introduced measures such as asking people to make wudhu at home, wear face coverings especially when they are inside the building and bring their own prayer mats. We wish everyone a happy and safe Eid-al-Adha.”

Anyone who experiences symptoms of COVID-19 (a high temperature, a new, continuous cough or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste), should isolate immediately and book a free coronavirus test by calling 119 or via nhs.uk/coronavirus.

Those who test positive for coronavirus, will be contacted by NHS Test and Trace and asked to share information about their recent interactions which will help to control the virus and protect friends and family.

Find out more about celebrating Eid safely at: gov.uk/coronavirus-worship-safely