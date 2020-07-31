Covid-19 in Bangladesh : 28 more die, 2,772 test positive, 2,176 recover in 24 hours

Bangladesh on Friday saw the detection of another 2,772 coronavirus patients in 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 237,661.

During the period the country registered death of 28 new victims which increased total number of fatalities to 3,111.

Health authorities reported that another 2,176 people have recovered from the disease in a day, taking the total number of recoveries to 135,136.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin.

In the last 24 hours, 81 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 12,614 samples.

The detection rate of new patients on Frioday has been recorded 21.98 percent while the overall rate of infection since March 8 is 20.20 percent.

Against the total number of detected cases, the recovery rate is 56.86 percent and the mortality rate is 1.31 percent in the country.