Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greets countrymen on Eid-ul-Azha

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday extended her heartiest greetings to the people of the country on the eve of the Eid-ul-Azha, urging them to devote themselves to ensuring the welfare of the country and its people by upholding the spirit of sacrifice.

“Dear countrymen, Assalamualaikum. The holy Eid-ul-Azha has once again come to us after a year. During this bad time of the coronavirus pandemic, may this Eid bring endless happiness in our life by removing all the darkness,” she said in a recorded video message aired by Bangladesh Television and private TV channels.

“Let’s dedicate ourselves to ensuring the welfare of our country and its people being imbued with the spirit of sacrifice realising the essence of the Eid-ul-Azha,” she said.

She wished a happy Eid-ul-Azha to all Bangladeshi brothers and sisters staying at home and outside of the country.

The premier urged the countrymen to follow the health guidelines properly to prevent spreading of the COVID-19.

She ended the message, saying, “Stay well and safe. Eid Mubarak.”

Earlier, the prime minister sent her Eid-ul-Azha greetings to the people in an audio message which reached the public through their mobile phones.