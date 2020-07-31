UK coronavirus death toll increases by 120 to pass 46,000 mark

A further 120 people have died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus, taking the total to 46,119 to have passed away in hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 56,400 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The Government also said that in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Friday, there had been a further 880 lab-confirmed cases. Overall, a total of 303,181 cases have been confirmed.

Regionally, it was confirmed that a further four people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of deaths in the country to 1,560.

A further nine people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England.

Another five deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Scotland recorded no new deaths in the figures released on Friday.