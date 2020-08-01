Coronavirus: Lockdown easing on hold as shielding ends

People shielding against coronavirus can now leave their home and return to work, as a further easing of lockdown restrictions in England is postponed.

More than two million at high risk will no longer need to isolate in most of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

It comes after the PM applied the brakes to easing restrictions further and as some businesses remain closed, BBC reported.

England’s chief medical officer warned the UK may have reached the limit on lifting lockdown as cases rise.

When lockdown began in March, those considered extremely clinically vulnerable – an estimated 2.2 million people in England – were advised to stay at home, or shield, to avoid contracting Covid-19.

People in high-risk categories include those who have had an organ transplant, are receiving immunosuppressant drugs, undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy, or have severe respiratory conditions.

Now, they can return to work if they cannot work from home and as long as their workplace is Covid-secure. It is still advised they maintain social distancing when outside.