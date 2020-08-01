Covid-19 in Bangladesh : 21 more die, 2,199 test positive, 1,117 recover in 24 hours

Bangladesh on Saturday saw the detection of another 2,199 coronavirus patients in 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 239,860.

During the period the country registered death of 21 new victims which increased total number of fatalities to 3,132.

Health authorities reported that another 1,117 people have recovered from the disease in a day, taking the total number of recoveries to 136,253.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin.